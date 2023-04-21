B. Riley Securities Maintains Alcoa (AA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.22% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $56.01. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.22% from its latest reported closing price of $40.23.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is $12,227MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $40.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDB - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 14.37% over the last quarter.

GGMBX - Goldman Sachs Global Managed Beta Fund Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 70.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 247.67% over the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 78,867.33% over the last quarter.

PBUS - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 3.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.27%, an increase of 40.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 170,142K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

