B. Riley Securities Maintains Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adams Resources & Energy is 51.89. The forecasts range from a low of 47.22 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 50.59% from its latest reported closing price of 34.46.

The projected annual revenue for Adams Resources & Energy is 3,326MM, an increase of 15.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Resources & Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AE is 0.14%, a decrease of 57.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 1,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 208K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 6.20% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 152K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AE by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 144K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 136K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

