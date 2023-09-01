B. Riley Securities Maintains Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.52% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 69.04. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from its latest reported closing price of 54.57.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 6,813MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.29%, a decrease of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 90,349K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,400K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 23.90% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,439K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,432K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,355K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 18.26% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

