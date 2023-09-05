B. Riley Securities Maintains 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 540.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 540.17% from its latest reported closing price of 2.39.

The projected annual revenue for 5E Advanced Materials is 2MM, an increase of 3,647.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEAM is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 9,578K shares. The put/call ratio of FEAM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,639K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 30.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 875K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing a decrease of 95.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 215.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 684K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 41.54% over the last quarter.

