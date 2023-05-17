B. Riley Securities Maintains 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 505.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 505.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.09.

The projected annual revenue for 5E Advanced Materials is 1MM, an increase of 1,027.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEAM is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 9,784K shares. The put/call ratio of FEAM is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,706K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 92.62% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,383K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing an increase of 35.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 22.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 841K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 641K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

