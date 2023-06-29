B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Yext (YEXT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yext is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 6.46 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of 10.80.

The projected annual revenue for Yext is 424MM, an increase of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YEXT is 0.27%, an increase of 31.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 90,376K shares. The put/call ratio of YEXT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 11,474K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,875K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 14.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 35.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,851K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 36.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,549K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Yext Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions - wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's - as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization - trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Key filings for this company:

