B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of VIZIO Holding Corp - (VZIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of VIZIO Holding Corp - (NYSE:VZIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.80% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.80% from its latest reported closing price of 7.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 1,943MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding Corp -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 13.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.06%, an increase of 42.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 59,172K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 4,928K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,781K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 56.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,130K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 0.14% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,580K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,300K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 16.20% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.