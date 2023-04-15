B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Precision Group is $52.53. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.72% from its latest reported closing price of $41.13.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Precision Group is $389MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walthausen & Co. holds 46K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 58.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 19.61% over the last quarter.

STMSX - Simt Tax-managed Small holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 25.62% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPG by 5.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Precision Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPG is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 12,789K shares. The put/call ratio of VPG is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vishay Precision Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace.

