B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Veru (VERU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Veru (NasdaqCM:VERU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.08% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veru is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 130.08% from its latest reported closing price of 1.33.

The projected annual revenue for Veru is 92MM, an increase of 583.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 17.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.05%, an increase of 841.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 204.92% to 61,582K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 13,722K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,585K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 80.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 243.37% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 4,500K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 24.11% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 3,800K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,725K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing an increase of 48.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Veru Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

