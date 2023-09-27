B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Verastem (VSTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 265.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verastem is 32.72. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 265.64% from its latest reported closing price of 8.95.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is 17MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 89.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.00%, a decrease of 96.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.92% to 81K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 959K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 107.59% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 320K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 247K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 36K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Verastem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

