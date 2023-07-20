B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Truecar (TRUE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Truecar (NASDAQ:TRUE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truecar is 3.51. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of 2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Truecar is 186MM, an increase of 19.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truecar. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUE is 0.06%, an increase of 25.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 77,586K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUE is 6.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 18,365K shares representing 20.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 24.60% over the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 7,962K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 7,893K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 24.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,570K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,102K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUE by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Truecar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as TrueCar seeks to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in its belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

