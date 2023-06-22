B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Trivago NV - ADR (TRVG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trivago NV - ADR is 1.64. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from its latest reported closing price of 1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Trivago NV - ADR is 657MM, an increase of 20.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trivago NV - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.11%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 38,290K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 22,086K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,248K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing a decrease of 31.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 2,220K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,504K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 98.65% over the last quarter.

Beck Bode holds 1,398K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Trivago Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

