B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 323.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $7.75. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 323.61% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovis Asset Management holds 87K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 196K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 25.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 58.16% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 31.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 71.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.11%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 43,500K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 6.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trevi Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease and is in the planning stages of a Phase 2 study in this indication. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

