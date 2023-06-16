B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 16, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.50% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 13.50% from its latest reported closing price of 14.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stellus Capital Investment is 90MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

Stellus Capital Investment Declares $0.13 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $14.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.65%, the lowest has been 7.32%, and the highest has been 26.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.71 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.14%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.25% to 2,548K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cliffwater holds 267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 23.09% over the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund holds 197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 49.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 93.57% over the last quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.