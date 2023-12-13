B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (DTC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Solo Brands Inc - (NYSE:DTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.63% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solo Brands Inc - is 9.59. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 87.63% from its latest reported closing price of 5.11.

The projected annual revenue for Solo Brands Inc - is 544MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solo Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 14.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTC is 0.09%, a decrease of 26.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 70,936K shares. The put/call ratio of DTC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 44,035K shares representing 76.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,148K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 7.38% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,395K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 1,235K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 79.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 48.88% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 934K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTC by 48.61% over the last quarter.

Solo Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine TX, develops and produces category creating lifestyle products that help customers produce lasting memories. Through a disruptive and scaled DTC platform, Solo Brands offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayaks, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and Isle paddleboards, the original and one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

