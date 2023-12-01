B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of SEACOR Marine Holdings (SMHI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.84% Downside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEACOR Marine Holdings is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.84% from its latest reported closing price of 11.55.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEACOR Marine Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 20.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMHI is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 17,961K shares. The put/call ratio of SMHI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,729K shares representing 17.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHI by 22.43% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,851K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHI by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,314K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 1,167K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHI by 48.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Background Information



SEACOR Marine is among the leading providers of global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine currently operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists.

