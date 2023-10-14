News & Insights

B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Scilex Holding (SCLX) with Buy Recommendation

October 14, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scilex Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCLX is 1.01%, a decrease of 73.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,035K shares. SCLX / Scilex Holding Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SCLX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCLX / Scilex Holding Company Shares Held by Institutions

OTA Financial Group holds 1,035K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCLX by 46.31% over the last quarter.

