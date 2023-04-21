B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Redwire (RDW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwire is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 241.14% from its latest reported closing price of $2.99.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is $250MM, an increase of 56.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caz Investments holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 49K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 12.52% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 278K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 20.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.01%, a decrease of 46.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 6,012K shares. The put/call ratio of RDW is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Redwire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions.

