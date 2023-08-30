B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of QuinStreet (QNST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuinStreet is 11.54. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.91. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of 9.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QuinStreet is 677MM, an increase of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuinStreet. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNST is 0.10%, a decrease of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 59,405K shares. The put/call ratio of QNST is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,306K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 38.67% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 4,500K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 33.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,586K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 47.47% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,772K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 43.43% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 2,346K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNST by 19.85% over the last quarter.

QuinStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. QuinStreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.