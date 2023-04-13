B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PubMatic, Inc. is $18.30. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.58. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic, Inc. is $290MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 0.73% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 25.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 33.26% over the last quarter.

Intrepid Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 37K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 480K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 27.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 23,610K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

