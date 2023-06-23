B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Outbrain (OB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outbrain is 5.69. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of 4.87.

The projected annual revenue for Outbrain is 1,043MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outbrain. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OB is 0.04%, a decrease of 67.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 18,138K shares. The put/call ratio of OB is 3.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,967K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OB by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,893K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,050K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OB by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

