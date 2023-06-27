B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Montauk Renewables (MNTK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.14% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montauk Renewables is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 0.14% from its latest reported closing price of 6.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Montauk Renewables is 272MM, an increase of 41.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTK is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 25,640K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTK is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baader Bank holds 5,074K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,397K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,281K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 31.17% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,034K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 35.98% over the last quarter.

Montauk Renewables Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.