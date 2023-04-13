B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Magnite (MGNI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnite is $15.35. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 77.47% from its latest reported closing price of $8.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is $569MM, a decrease of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAOFX - Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund holds 207K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 58.18% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.50% to 108,969K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Magnite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust its platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

See all Magnite regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.