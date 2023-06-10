B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Loop Media (LPTV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Loop Media (OTC:LPTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.12% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Loop Media is 6.50. The forecasts range from a low of 4.80 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 111.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Loop Media is 68MM, an increase of 58.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loop Media. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 53.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTV is 0.01%, an increase of 222.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.75% to 2,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTV by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTV by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 183K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 173K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTV by 28.99% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

