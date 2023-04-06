B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Limoneira (LMNR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.10% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Limoneira is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.40.

The projected annual revenue for Limoneira is $200MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.18.

Limoneira Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $16.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTMSX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 66.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 131.72% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 772K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMNR by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 17K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 23K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limoneira. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMNR is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.86% to 9,274K shares. The put/call ratio of LMNR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Limoneira Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world.

