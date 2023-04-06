B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Iris Energy (IREN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is $7.04. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 152.26% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is $104MM, an increase of 77.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

Iris Energy Background Information

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

