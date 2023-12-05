B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Hudson Technologies (HDSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.02% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Technologies is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.02% from its latest reported closing price of 12.35.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Technologies is 340MM, an increase of 16.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Technologies. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDSN is 0.15%, an increase of 109.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 34,988K shares. The put/call ratio of HDSN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,459K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares, representing a decrease of 53.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,598K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,582K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing a decrease of 103.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,316K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 70.75% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 1,181K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 79.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Hudson Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

