B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Gambling.com Group (GAMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is 13.60. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from its latest reported closing price of 11.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is 96MM, an increase of 14.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 5,931K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,896K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,357K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 181K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.