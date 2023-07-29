B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of FS KKR Capital (FSK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is 21.61. The forecasts range from a low of 18.68 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of 20.21.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,794MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

FS KKR Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 received the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $20.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 32.98%, the lowest has been 10.27%, and the highest has been 128.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 23.58 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.55%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 102,192K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 19,716K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 11,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 93,547.29% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.53% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 4,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.22% over the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

