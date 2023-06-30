B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is 126.63. The forecasts range from a low of 120.19 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of 104.20.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is 1,700MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.34%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 58,660K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,635K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,582K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 33.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 85.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,558K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 37.50% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,489K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,576K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

Key filings for this company:

