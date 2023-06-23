B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (FI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.12% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 29.99. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 75.12% from its latest reported closing price of 120.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI is 0.25%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.62% to 42,298K shares. The put/call ratio of FI is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,243K shares, representing a decrease of 46.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 32.22% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 2,641K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 39.03% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,525K shares.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 19.31% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,080K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares, representing a decrease of 33.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.