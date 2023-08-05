B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Fathom Holdings (FTHM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fathom Holdings is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of 7.64.

The projected annual revenue for Fathom Holdings is 452MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fathom Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHM is 0.03%, a decrease of 52.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.83% to 2,675K shares. The put/call ratio of FTHM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,137K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 200K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 191K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 190K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 24.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 177K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 76.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHM by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Fathom Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.

