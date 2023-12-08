B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Eventbrite Inc - (EB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Eventbrite Inc - (NYSE:EB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.91% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eventbrite Inc - is 13.06. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 76.91% from its latest reported closing price of 7.38.

The projected annual revenue for Eventbrite Inc - is 335MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.22%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 93,589K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,110K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 12,444.33% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 3,725K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 20.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,705K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 30.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 56.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,600K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 86.74% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,568K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

