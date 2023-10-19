B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Ellington Financial (EFC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Financial is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from its latest reported closing price of 12.48.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Financial is 153MM, a decrease of 27.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

Ellington Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.97%, the lowest has been 7.15%, and the highest has been 39.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.59 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFC is 0.16%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 39,215K shares. The put/call ratio of EFC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,467K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,099K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors holds 1,969K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,544K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 56.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 154.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Ellington Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

