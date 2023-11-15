B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Digi International (DGII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.62% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digi International is 48.81. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 105.62% from its latest reported closing price of 23.74.

The projected annual revenue for Digi International is 478MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digi International. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGII is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 43,131K shares. The put/call ratio of DGII is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,081K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 0.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,511K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,909K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 15.58% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,554K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGII by 151.10% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,379K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Digi International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped its customers connect over 100 million things and growing.

