B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Despegar.com (DESP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Despegar.com is 8.29. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of 6.98.

The projected annual revenue for Despegar.com is 591MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Despegar.com. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESP is 0.64%, an increase of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 44,895K shares. The put/call ratio of DESP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,605K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Moerus Capital Management holds 4,567K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 50.36% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte holds 4,056K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,713K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 3,336K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 52.17% over the last quarter.

Despegar.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

