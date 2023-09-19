B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of CPI Card Group (PMTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CPI Card Group is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 174.16% from its latest reported closing price of 18.23.

The projected annual revenue for CPI Card Group is 508MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 32.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.06%, a decrease of 61.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.77% to 2,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 510K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 54.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 152K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 30.13% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 49.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 62.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 89K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 48.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

CPI Card Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

