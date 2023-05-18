B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of CoreCard Corporation - (CCRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of CoreCard Corporation - (NYSE:CCRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CoreCard Corporation - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 51.51% from its latest reported closing price of 24.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CoreCard Corporation - is 68MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCard Corporation -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRD is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 4,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WPOPX - Partners III Opportunity Fund - Institutional Class holds 583K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRD by 24.41% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 525K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRD by 68.40% over the last quarter.

Weitz Investment Management holds 505K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRD by 8.34% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 477K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia holds 294K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRD by 106,060.19% over the last quarter.

CoreCard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCard provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure. With three decades of domain expertise in building and managing payment systems, the CoreCard team is committed to providing our clients with industry leading card management applications and payment solutions. In addition, Corecard operates a state of the art processing facility providing program and card portfolio managers all the benefits of its feature rich solutions.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.