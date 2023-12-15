B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.94% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 124.94% from its latest reported closing price of 7.86.

The projected annual revenue for Comtech Telecommunications is 566MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMTL is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 24,532K shares. The put/call ratio of CMTL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 1,506K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 95.03% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,165K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 948K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 862K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

