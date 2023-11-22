B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.26% Upside

As of November 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is 110.08. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.26% from its latest reported closing price of 71.36.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is 1,815MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 44,247K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,089K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,787K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,787K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 77.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 371.00% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,507K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,124K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 78.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 296.72% over the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

