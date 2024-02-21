B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of biote (BTMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of biote (NasdaqGM:BTMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.24% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for biote is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 76.24% from its latest reported closing price of 4.63.

The projected annual revenue for biote is 213MM, an increase of 15.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 3,767K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bandera Partners holds 1,833K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTMD by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,073K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTMD by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 838K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 91.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTMD by 886.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 830K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTMD by 65.80% over the last quarter.

