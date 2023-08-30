B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of AZZ (AZZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZZ is 59.16. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from its latest reported closing price of 49.68.

The projected annual revenue for AZZ is 1,573MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

AZZ Declares $0.17 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 12, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $49.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is 0.15%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 25,669K shares. The put/call ratio of AZZ is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,491K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 0.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,747K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 1.54% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,149K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 893K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 778K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 3.15% over the last quarter.

AZZ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

