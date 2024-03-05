B. Riley Securities Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.32% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.32% from its latest reported closing price of 15.23.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,091MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 27, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 will receive the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $15.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 5.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is -1.77%, a decrease of 2,364.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 101,661K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,137K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,858K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 84.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,100K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,514K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,089K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares, representing a decrease of 34.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 23.50% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,484K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

