B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual EPS is $5.27, an increase of 1,171.15%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,958K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,842K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,219K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,720K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 82.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,078K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 58.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,016K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 77,341K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.