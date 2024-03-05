B. Riley Securities Downgrades Genesco (GCO)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genesco is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 31.40.

The projected annual revenue for Genesco is 2,477MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.08%, an increase of 31.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.52% to 12,375K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,196K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 765K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Ellevest holds 640K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 516K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 28.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

