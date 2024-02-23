B. Riley Securities Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Applied Optoelectronics (NasdaqGM:AAOI) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of 20.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 285MM, an increase of 30.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 30.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.20%, an increase of 45.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.05% to 27,217K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,766K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 50.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 227.11% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,539K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 31.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 142.07% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,351K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,026K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,005K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 66.50% over the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.