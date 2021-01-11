B. Riley Financial To Acquire National Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire National Holdings Corp. (NHLD), a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. B. Riley will commence an all cash tender offer for the remaining shares of National it does not currently own at a purchase price of $3.25 per share. B. Riley currently owns approximately 45% of the common stock of National. B. Riley expects the deal to be immediately accretive.

National operates through several subsidiaries with approximately 1,000 affiliated personnel in 141 locations across 23 states.

