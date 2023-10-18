B. Riley Financial (RILY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.76, changing hands as low as $40.61 per share. B. Riley Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RILY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RILY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.95 per share, with $60.7163 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.