B. Riley Financial (RILY) Declares $1.00 Dividend

B. Riley Financial said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.91%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 15.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.91 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in B. Riley Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RILY is 0.29%, an increase of 66.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 15,547K shares. The put/call ratio of RILY is 5.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Equitec Proprietary Markets holds 1,247K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RILY by 29.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,187K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RILY by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 685K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RILY by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 533K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RILY by 26.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RILY by 26.68% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.