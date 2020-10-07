B. Riley Financial Invests In IQvestment Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) announced a strategic investment in IQvestment Holdings, a fintech company offering a business-to-business eCommerce platform solution. Chuck Hastings, B. Riley Wealth Management CEO, joins IQvestment Holding's board, and Jon Merriman, Chief Business Officer of B. Riley, joins advisory board.

IQvestment Holdings serves as a holding company comprised of two operating companies, FusionIQ and IQvestment. FusionIQ is a fintech B2B company offering an eCommerce platform. IQvestment is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, offering sub-advisory and support services using technology, along with transparent flat fee pricing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.